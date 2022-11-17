Bullock finished scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-6 3Pt) with three rebounds in Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Rockets.

Bullock has started all 14 of the Mavericks' games to date, but head coach Jason Kidd may begin to consider moving the veteran wing to the bench in light of his wretched start to the season. Though he's been a productive marksman for most of his career, Bullock has connected on just 29.2 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per game and has also missed three of his seven free-throw attempts. When Bullock's shot isn't falling he's not bringing much else to the table, as his averages of 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.9 assists and 0.1 blocks per game attest.