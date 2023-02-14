Bullock (illness) is questionable for Wednesday against Denver.
Christian Wood is also questionable with an illness, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable due to a hamsting injury. Bullock has been playing a ton of minutes lately, so if he's forced to the sidelines, we may see Jaden Hardy get an extended look in the rotation.
