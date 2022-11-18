Bullock is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a neck strain.

Bullock has had lackluster results early in the season and has shot just 21.4 percent from the floor over the last eight matchups. He had topped 30 minutes of playing time in his last two appearances, but he's dealing with a neck issue that puts his status for Friday's matchup in jeopardy. If Bullock is unavailable, Tim Hardaway and Josh Green will likely see increased work.