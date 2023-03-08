Bullock is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Jazz due to a right quad contusion, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bullock recorded two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes before exiting Tuesday's game. Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans and Markieff Morris are candidates to receive extended minutes if Bullock is unable to return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Sinks four triples in win•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable against Denver•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Gets chance with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Moves back to bench•