Bullock is a question mark for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers due to a neck strain.
Bullock was limited to a season-low 17 minutes in Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers, but it's unclear if his neck issue was a factor. Regardless, Bullock isn't exactly a fantasy darling, averaging just 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists over 28.7 minutes per game. Official word on his status should surface closer to the opening tip.
