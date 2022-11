Bullock supplied two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over the Raptors.

Bullock has now logged four consecutive contests with less than eight points. The 31-year-old was a pivotal piece of Dallas' late-season rotation last year, but Josh Green is surpassing his impact thus far in 2022-23.