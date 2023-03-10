Bullock is probable for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a right quad contusion.
Bullock is now deemed probable Saturday after coach Jason Kidd said he was good to go. If he is upgraded to available as expected, Bullock will likely return to the starting lineup.
