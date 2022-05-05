Bullock recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 loss to Phoenix.

Luka Doncic (35 points) got little help from his teammates in the Game 2 loss, but Bullock made some positive strides with a postseason-high 16 points to finish as the Mavs' second-leading scorer. The veteran went 4-for-8 from three-point range and chipped in four boards over a team-high 37 minutes. The performance was a nice turnaround after Bullock averaged just 7.3 points on 31.8 percent shooting over his previous three playoff games.