Bullock closed with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Bullock has started every game this season, but he hasn't had much to show for it. Through five games he's averaging only 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, and you need to see more from someone who is averaging 33.6 minutes per game. If he continues to play at this level, we may end up seeing a lot more of Josh Green and Tim Hardaway at the position.