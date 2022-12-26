Bullock accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 victory over the Lakers.

Bullock drew a fifth straight start with Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) still sidelined and notched season highs in points and assists. The veteran sharpshooter has struggled with his efficiency this season (35.2 percent from the field), but Sunday's performance was certainly a step in the right direction. Bullock will look to stay hot during Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks.