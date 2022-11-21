Bullock contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to Denver.

Bullock turned in yet another disappointing performance, continuing what has been a dreadful start to the season. He is currently averaging just 5.1 points per game, barely shooting 30 percent from the floor. With Josh Green continuing to impress, there is a chance the coaching staff opt to go with a different look at some point. For now, consider Bullock the starter by name only, meaning he can safely be left on the wire, even in deeper formats.