Bullock produced 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Jazz.
Bullock was highly efficient on offense Saturday, hitting four of five shot attempts for 11 points in the first half. The small forward chipped in another eight points on 3-of-5 shooting over the final two quarters to finish with 19 on the night, marking his second-highest points total of the season. Bullock went 5-of-8 from three in the contest, his third time this month with at least five triples, and has now grabbed five rebounds in back-to-back games.
