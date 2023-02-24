Bullock registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Bullock started a third straight game and for the sixth time over Dallas' past seven contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from deep. He was one of eight Mavericks to score in double figures Thursday, as Dallas dismantled the Spurs en route to a blowout victory, but his peripheral production was lacking. Regardless, Bullock is firmly planted in the rotation and should continue to see around 30-plus minutes a night, making him a player to watch during the stretch run.