Bullock played a game-high 46 minutes in Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over San Antonio, finishing with 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

With Kyrie Irving (foot), Luka Doncic (thigh) and Tim Hardaway (calf) all sitting out and with the game extending to a fifth period, Bullock was able to take advantage of the elevated playing time to produce one of his better lines of the season. The 13 rebounds surpassed his previous best by four, and he was four points shy of matching the season-best total he generated Jan. 14 in Portland. Even while both Irving and Doncic sat out both of Dallas' prior two contests, Bullock averaged just 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 32.5 minutes between those games, so Bullock won't make for the most trustworthy streaming option even if the Mavericks' two stars miss additional time beyond Wednesday.