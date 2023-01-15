Bullock produced 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bullock enjoyed his best shooting night of the season, doubling up his previous single-game-best three-point total. The absence of Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) has reopened the door for Bullock, who transitioned to a bench role after a rough start to the season. He's since resurfaced in the starting five for six of the last eight contests and is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that stretch.