Bullock is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Bullock steps into the starting lineup with Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway, Christian Wood and Dwight Powell in the lineup. Bullock has averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game across 26 starts this season.