Bullock is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Bullock steps into the starting lineup with Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway, Christian Wood and Dwight Powell in the lineup. Bullock has averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game across 26 starts this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Another dud Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Left off injury report•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Absent Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Deemed questionable Thursday•