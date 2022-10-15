Bullock is in the starting lineup for the Maverick's final preseason game against the Jazz, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bullock will start alongside Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and JaVale McGee. This looks like the lineup Dallas will use to start the season, and it is no suprise that Bullock will is getting the starting nod at small forward. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists 0.6 steals and 2.1 triples across 28 minutes in 68 games for the Mavericks last year and projects to see a similar role again.