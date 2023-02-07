Bullock will start Monday against the Jazz, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith now in Brooklyn, and both Kyrie Irving (trade) and Luka Doncic (heel) unavailable for Monday's game, the Mavs will roll out a new starting lineup featuring Bullock, McKinley Wright, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and Dwight Powell. Bullock could be someone to consider as a desperation streamer for some triples, but his upside is limited, and a guy like Jaden Hardy would be a more exciting dice roll.