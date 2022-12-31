Bullock (illness) will return to the starting five for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Bullock will re-gain his starting power forward slot for Saturday's contest after a brief one-game leave with an illness. He has averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game this season.
