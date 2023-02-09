Bullock chipped in 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.

Bullock started for the second game in a row and delivered another stat-filling performance, as he contributed on both ends of the court while scoring in double digits. That said, he's averaging just 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as a starter this season, and it's unclear whether he'll remain in that role on a permanent basis. For now, though, he's likely to start Friday at Sacramento, though the availability of Luka Doncic (heel) will also play a major role in Bullock's starting chances going forward.