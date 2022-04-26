Bullock was ejected from Monday's Game 5 against the Jazz after picking up two technical fouls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bullock picked up his first technical foul of the season in the first half, and he earned his second in the fourth quarter after a scuffle broke out. He put together a solid all-around showing, finishing with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3PT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes of action.