Bullock (quadriceps) is doubtful for Wednesday's game in New Orleans.

Bullock suffered a right quad contusion during Tuesday's win over Utah and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. Maxi Kleber (rest) has already been ruled out for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set, so Christian Wood, Justin Holiday, Markieff Morris and Davis Bertans are all candidates for increased roles versus the Pelicans.