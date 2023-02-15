Bullock (illness) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The upgrade came just after Dallas' morning shootaround, so it appears the sharpshooter participated and should be good to go for the real thing Wednesday night. Bullock has started four of the Mavericks' past five games, posting 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 38.0 minutes during that stretch.
