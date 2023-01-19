Bullock will not start in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Bullock appears to be the odd man out of the first unit Wednesday with Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) back in action. In 13 appearances off the bench, Bullock has averaged 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across 24.2 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Stands out in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Back in starting five•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Starting against OKC•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Another dud Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Coming off bench Saturday•