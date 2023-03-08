Bullock will not return Tuesday against the Jazz due to a right quad contusion.
Bullock only played eight minutes prior to the injury, finishing with two rebounds and one assist. The Mavericks play again Wednesday versus the Pelicans, so they may need to rely on Justin Holiday if Bullock doesn't get the green light to play.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Sinks four triples in win•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable against Denver•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Gets chance with first unit•