Bullock will not return to Friday's game against the Rockets due to a neck strain.
Bullock recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT), two rebounds one assist and two steals across 27 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, but his status for the Mavericks' Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers is certainly up in the air.
