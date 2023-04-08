Bullock won't play in the season finale Sunday against the Spurs due to rest.

Bullock is one of several Mavericks players that won't play in the season finale with the team out of playoff contention. Bullock alternated between a starting and a bench role all season long, but he was a regular starter down the stretch and was in the first unit in 26 of Dallas' final 28 games. He ends the season averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 78 appearances (55 starts).