Holmes (illness) will play Monday against Denver, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Holmes will likely be a relevant factor in the Mavericks' rotation with Dereck Lively (ankle) out. Kyrie Irving (foot) and Josh Green (elbow) also remain out, but Luka Doncic (illness) is active to run the offense.
