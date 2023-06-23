Holmes was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday, along with the No. 24 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Mavs created a trade exception earlier on draft night when they sent Davis Bertans to the Thunder, and they'll immediately use that exception to add some much-needed veteran depth up front. Holmes played sparingly in 42 games for the Kings last season, but in 2021-22 he averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 66.0 percent from the field. Holmes should have a decent chance to start at center for the Mavs, who also added Duke big man Dereck Lively with the No. 12 overall pick. Dallas selected Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the No. 24 overall selection.