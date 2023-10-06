Holmes recorded two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one steal and one block in nine minutes during Thursday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Holmes was used sparingly for the Kings last season before completely falling out of the rotation. He is looking for a fresh start in Dallas but finds himself in a crowded frontcourt. The Mavericks drafted Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dereck Lively, signed Holmes and Grant Williams and also have returning players like Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Green who all figure to have consistent minutes. Holmes will need to impress during preseason action to carve out a reserve role to begin the 2023-24 campaign.