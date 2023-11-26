Holmes will start Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Dereck Lively is sitting out with a back issue, but it sounds like he's day-to-day. Holmes played well Wednesday against the Lakers with four points, 10 rebounds, one assist and a block in 23 minutes, and he'll have a big opportunity to build some momentum Saturday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Plays 12 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Makes impression in limited action•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Headed to Dallas•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will play Saturday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Iffy for Saturday•