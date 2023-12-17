Holmes (illness) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report for Monday's game in Denver, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Holmes missed Saturday's win over Portland due to an illness but will suit up Monday. With Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (toe) sidelined, Holmes could carve out solid a depth role versus Denver.
