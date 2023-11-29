Holmes isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets.
Dereck Lively will replace Holmes in the starting lineup Tuesday. Holmes is averaging 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes across his previous six appearances coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Plays 12 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Makes impression in limited action•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Headed to Dallas•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will play Saturday•