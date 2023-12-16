Holmes won't play in Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID illness.
Dwight Powell will likely receive increased minutes as Dallas' backup center behind Dereck Lively in Holmes' absence. Holmes' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Denver.
