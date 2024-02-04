Holmes will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Holmes took the place of Dereck Lively (nose) on Wednesday and saw 30 minutes, but he'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Maxi Kleber. Despite the reserve role, Holmes should see a sizeable workload off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Top rebounder in double-double game•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Gets starting nod•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Unlikely to play Friday•