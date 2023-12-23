Holmes totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 122-96 loss to Houston.

Dallas was without both Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel) on Friday, and the team's patchwork starting lineup shot a miserly 22 percent (11-for-50) from the field as a unit. That led to plenty of minutes for the team's reserves, with Holmes getting his most court time since Nov. 22. He took advantage of the opportunity, finishing with a season-high point total and falling just two boards shy of a double-double. Despite the strong effort, it would be premature to see Holmes as a potential fantasy waiver-wire add, as he came into Friday averaging just 2.6 points and 3.6 boards over 10.0 minutes in 14 games this season.