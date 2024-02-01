Holmes totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holmes replaced Dereck Lively (nose) in the starting lineup Wednesday, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while ending as one of four Mavericks with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Holmes tied a season high in rebounds, his second such outing of the year. The double-double marked the first of the season and is the second time he has crossed double figures in scoring.