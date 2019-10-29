Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Absent from injury report
Broekhoff (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Broekhoff has been slowed by a right ankle sprain, but he'll be available Tuesday after being removed from the injury report. He's buried on the depth chart, however, so he'll find it difficult to sniff the court.
