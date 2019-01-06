Broekhoff had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Broekhoff finished with career highs in scoring, assists, made threes, and minutes, as the absences of J.J. Barea (ankle) and Devin Harris (back) allowed the 28-year-old rookie the opportunity to make an impact. This is the first time Broekhoff has reached double figures in scoring, and he has appeared in only 17 games.