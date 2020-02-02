Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Coming off bench Saturday
Broekhoff will come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Broekhoff started Friday's game but will come off the bench this time around. In his 11 previous appearances off the bench, he's averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.7 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Joins starting five•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Sees work in garbage time•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Doesn't end up playing•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Available vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Should return Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Ramping up activities•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.