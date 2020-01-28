Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Doesn't end up playing
Broekhoff (lower leg) didn't end up appearing in Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.
Broekhoff (lower leg) was expected to be available but didn't end up factoring into the equation for the Mavericks. He hasn't played since Dec. 29 and his next chance to return will come during Tuesday's tilts against the Suns.
