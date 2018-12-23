Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Doesn't play Saturday
Broekhoff (illness) was a DNP-Coach's Decision on Saturday against Golden State.
Broekhoff appeared to be active if needed, although Dallas kept him on the sideline. He doesn't currently possess much of a role within his team's rotation, so it's unclear as to whether he's still nursing an illness or he simply wasn't called upon to check into a tightly-contested game.
