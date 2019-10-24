Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Expected back Friday
Broekhoff (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
It sounds like Broekhoff is on track to make his season debut Friday after missing Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards with a right ankle sprain. He posted two points, 12 rebounds and three assists across 31 preseason minutes.
