Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Game-time call
Broekhoff is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
Broekhoff was a late addition to the team's injury report, and it's unclear as to when he suffered the injury. He'll likely test the ankle prior to tipoff.
