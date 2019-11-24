Broekhoff (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Seth Curry (illness) returning from a two-game absence, the Mavericks will have their full complement of backcourt players available. That leaves no room in the 12-man gameday lineup for Broekhoff, who hasn't been a consistent member of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation this season. Broekhoff played 20 minutes between the Mavs' past two contests, but only because Dallas rolled to 48- and 42-point margins of victory in those games.