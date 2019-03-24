Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Heats up in lopsided win
Broekhoff delivered 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
Broekhoff saw extended run during the lopsided win, leading to his second straight double-digit scoring effort. The 28-year-old brings some offensive upside to the table, but his minutes have run the gamut from single-digit allotments to 20-plus, making it difficult to trust him from a fantasy perspective.
