Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Joining Dallas
Broekhoff has agreed to a two-year contract with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The second year of the deal is non-guaranteed.
After four seasons at Valparaiso, Broekhoff went unselected in the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, the former 2012 Horizon League Player of the Year has been overseas. This past season, Broekhoff appeared in 32 games (seven starts) for Lokomotiv Kuban of the Russian VTB United League. There, the wing was essentially a three-point specialist, drilling just over two threes per tilt at a 48.9 percent clip. He'll presumably work in a similar role for the Mavs next season, though will mostly function as a deep bench option.
