Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Joins starting five
Broekhoff is starting Friday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Broekhoff will surprisingly draw his first start of the season after logging just eight minutes Tuesday against the Suns. He's appeared in just 11 games this year, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.7 minutes.
