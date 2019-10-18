Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Officially ruled out
Broekhoff (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Clippers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Broekhoff is battling a right ankle sprain, and the team will sit him down for their final preseason matchup. He'll have just under a week to get healthy prior to the Mavericks' regular-season opener Wednesday against Washington.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Game-time call•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Hot shooting continues Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Heats up in lopsided win•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Career-high 15 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Doesn't play Saturday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...