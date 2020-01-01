Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Out indefinitely
Broekhoff has been diagnosed with a fracture of the proximal head of his left fibula and will be out indefinitely, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Broekhoff has garnered spot run this season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds across 7.7 minutes in 10 appearances. His absence likely won't affect the Mavericks' rotation much, and it shouldn't have significant fantasy implications. Information on a timetable for his return may emerge once he hits milestones in his recovery.
